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Wildomar

🐶 Playful Huskies & Loyal Shepherds Ready for Adoption in Wildomar

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Wildomar, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Friends of the Valleys for someone to give them a loving home.

Black Male Husky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCBc1_1GoPKh0800
  • Breed: Husky (mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Location: Wildomar, CA
  • Contact: (951) 674-0618

This handsome black adult male Husky mix is looking for a fresh start. Huskies are known for their energy and smarts, so he’ll likely do best with an active person or family who enjoys walks, hikes, or playtime in the yard.

👉 Meet this Husky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Black Female Husky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezWG1_1GoPKh0800
  • Breed: Husky (mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Location: Wildomar, CA
  • Contact: (951) 674-0618

This beautiful adult female Husky mix has striking black coloring and is ready for a home of her own. If you love an active, talkative dog who enjoys adventure, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet this Husky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

White Male Husky

  • Breed: Husky (mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Location: Wildomar, CA
  • Contact: (951) 674-0618

This adult white male Husky mix has a classic, eye-catching look. He’ll likely enjoy plenty of exercise and mental games, as most Huskies do, and would love a family who can keep up with his energy.

👉 Meet this Husky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Male Schnauzer Mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z22pu_1GoPKh0800
  • Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Location: Wildomar, CA
  • Contact: (951) 674-0618

This adult male Schnauzer mix has a lovely salt-and-pepper coat. Standard Schnauzers are often alert and loyal, making them wonderful companions for someone looking for a smart, medium-sized dog.

👉 Meet this Schnauzer mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hodo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nx8mS_1GoPKh0800
  • Name: Hodo
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog (mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Location: Wildomar, CA
  • Contact: (951) 674-0618

Hodo is an adult male German Shepherd mix with a rich brown coat. Shepherds are known for their loyalty and eagerness to learn, so Hodo may be a great fit for someone who enjoys training and bonding with their dog.

👉 Meet Hodo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Friends of the Valleys at (951) 674-0618 or visit their shelter in Wildomar, CA to meet them in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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