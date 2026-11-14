Wilbraham’s senior care scene is busy right now, and Benchmark at Orchard Valley is hiring. If you’re a nurse who likes a calm, home-like setting and steady evening hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living – Orchard Valley

Benchmark Senior Living – Orchard Valley Location: Wilbraham, MA

Type: Full-time, evenings (2pm–9pm or 4pm–9pm)

Pay: $32.50–$36.50/hour

Provide hands-on nursing care to older adults in a warm, residential-style community. This role comes with strong support staff, paid training, uniforms, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement for your growth.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living – Orchard Valley

Benchmark Senior Living – Orchard Valley Location: Wilbraham, MA

Type: Full-time, evenings (2pm–9pm or 4pm–9pm)

Pay: $32.50–$36.50/hour

Support residents with daily nursing care while leading and mentoring Resident Care Assistants. You’ll get the same solid benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, discounted meals, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.