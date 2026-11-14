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Footage Shows NYPD Detectives Saving Woman Wearing Angel Wings After a Dangerous Fall on Subway Tracks
By Craig Garrett,3 days ago
Harrowing footage shows NYPD detectives springing into action after a woman clad in angel wings stumbled on a subway platform and fell onto the tracks below. The incident unfolded in the late hours of last Halloween in Manhattan. According to The New York Post, two of the NYPD's finest, Detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi, were grabbing some overtime hours at the Chambers Street station. However, it wasn't just treats for the duo in blue, as they spotted a 24-year-old woman take an accidental tumble onto the tracks at around 1 am on Nov. 1.