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Handcuffed Man Dies in Police Custody After Foot Chase on Long Island
By Craig Garrett,13 days ago
A 62-year-old Long Island, New York, man died after he allegedly fled from police, and the officers had placed handcuffs on him. The incident unfolded on Nov. 10 at Huntington Station, 33 West 11th S., around 1:20 p.m., according to The New York Post, citing the Suffolk County Police Department. During a patrol check at Alfred J. Walker Memorial Park, officers approached Long Island resident Victor Santos, who allegedly fled on foot.
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