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Country Singer Turned Pop Superstar Set to Perform at 2026 CMA Awards After 13 Years
By Craig Garrett,9 days ago
The prodigal daughter returns! A billionaire pop queen is set to return to her country music roots, announcing that she's performing at the 2026 CMA Awards. It's true, after 13 years away from performing at the ceremony, building a media empire, Taylor Swift will be gracing the CMA Awards stage once again, PEOPLE reports. The outlet pointed out that the 36-year-old "So High School" singer previously won the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award twice. This year, her track "I Knew It, I Knew You," for Toy Story 5, has been nominated for Single of the Year at the CMAs.