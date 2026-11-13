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Rock Legend Splits With 5th Wife After 5 Years of Marriage
By Craig Garrett,8 days ago
A rock legend has pulled the plug on his 5th marriage after 5 years of marital bliss. Indeed, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters filed for divorce from his latest wife, Kamilah Chavis, at the New York Supreme Court earlier this week, per Page Six. However, according to the outlet, the divorce papers claim the proceedings are "contested," meaning at least one issue remains unresolved before the 83-year-old bassist and singer can call it quits with his 48-year-old wife.
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