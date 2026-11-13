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D.C. Shooting Suspect Was About to Start New Job, Attorney Says
By Frederick Ennette,5 days ago
More details have emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Washington, D.C. health club on Thursday (November 12). The gunman who opened fire is alleged to be Dr. Matthew Lambert. Lambert entered the building on Thursday morning in a rage over an alleged dispute with the building manager. He then turned the gun on himself. But aside from the dispute, the physician appeared to be doing "pretty well." He was poised to start a new job later this month, according to his civil attorney Joel Braithewaite.