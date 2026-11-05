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Mother and Daughter Vanished on a Familiar Trail – Officials Suspect a Fatal Grizzly Attack
By Frederick Ennette,2 days ago
A mother and her 20-year-old daughter have been pronounced dead. Investigators alleged that the duo was the victim of a Grizzly Bear attack in Canada. The search for the pair began this past Sunday (November 1). Their family had reported the two women missing. Conservation officers found one of the women's bodies on Monday (November 2). According to a Facebook statement obtained by PEOPLE.