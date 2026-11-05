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Doctor Involved in Failed Christa Pike Execution Had Not Placed a Central Line Since 2013, Report Says
By Frederick Ennette,2 days ago
More details have emerged about the failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike. Pike was set to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years. She was convicted for her role in the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer on September 30. But in an unprecedented turn of events, she survived two lethal injection doses.