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Legendary Country Star Dead at 83, Tributes Pour In
By Jack Taylor,4 days ago
Legendary country star Richard Sterban has died at the age of 83. He was the bass singer in Oak Ridge Boys, the iconic quartet. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he tragically passed away on November 14. His family confirmed his passing in a statement. "We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus," they wrote.
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