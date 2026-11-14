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Gemini User Reportedly Fakes Hostage Crisis to Get AI to Recommend Piracy Site
By Jack Taylor,4 days ago
AI is one of those technical marvels that has changed the world. Life just wouldn't be the same - for better, or for worse - without it. But, like anything else, it for sure has its flaws. And one Gemini user just exposed an absolutely huge one. Per Dexerto, the savvy user posted to Reddit about how they faked a hostage crisis to get some normally illicit information from the chatbot.