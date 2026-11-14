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Ousted ‘Bachelor’ Host Launches Religious-Themed Dating Show
By Craig Garrett,2 days ago
Chris Harrison, who was booted from The Bachelor in 2021 after hosting the long-running dating competition show since 2002, is back. The 55-year-old TV personality is returning with Chris Harrison's The Vow for Fox Nation. The teaser trailer's description for the new dating show promises to "focus on meaningful relationships, commitment, and building a life together."