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‘Star Trek’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Legends Die Just Weeks Apart
By Craig Garrett,2 days ago
Steen Ostergaard and Olivier Mourgue, two designers who separately worked on beloved Star Trek projects and the legendary film 2001: A Space Odyssey, have passed away. Ostergaard died on Oct. 19, according to Deadline, citing The New York Times. The Danish designer was 90. Meanwhile, Mourgue, a French designer, died on Oct. 5 at age 87. The trailblazing designers' deaths were reported by The Times in separate obituaries today (Nov. 14).