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Woman Develops Repeated Yawning Fits After Starting Antidepressant, Case Report Says
By Craig Garrett,13 days ago
A new case report profiles a woman who was hit with extreme fits of yawning, as many as 6 every 15 minutes, after starting an antidepressant regimen. For adults who take antidepressants, nearly half of them take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), according to The New York Post, citing a new case study. The drugs have been widely used for nearly 40 years, with an abundance of studies surrounding them. However, researchers are pointing out an underreported side effect that may be mistaken for a serious health condition.