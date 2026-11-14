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All Flights Grounded Nationwide for “Reasons of Safety,” Homeland Security Says
By Jack Taylor,11 days ago
A nationwide ground stop has been issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. As reported by NBC News, 4,042 flights inbound to U.S. destinations were airborne. The alert was originally issued by the federal authority at 3:54pm ET. They wrote that all departing flights were to be grounded "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety". In terms of inbound flights, they explained they would "be managed on a case by case basis."