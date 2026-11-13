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Rescues Underway After Boat Collides With Tanker in Louisiana
By Jack Taylor,10 days ago
A tanker has struck a river cruise boat along the Mississippi river. As reported by CBS News, the incident happened near the Port of New Orleans on Friday. Video from the scene shows the large tanker smashing into the cruise boat, identified as an American Heritage passenger boat, whilst it was docked. Later reports by WWL TV indicate that the cruise boat was disembarking at the time of the crash.