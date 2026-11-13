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Prominent Farming Couple Found Dead After Overnight Stay at Friend's Home, Lawsuit Reveals Disturbing Details
By Craig Garrett,9 days ago
Farmers and founders of Frinj Coffee, John "Jay" Ruskey and Kristen Ruskey, were found dead at a friend's home. A new lawsuit filed by their children shed light on grisly details surrounding the couple's deaths. Videos by Wide Open Country. The prominent Santa Barbara farming couple was found dead at...