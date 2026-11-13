undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Lioness' Star Says Taylor Sheridan's Acting Left Him Watching Like a Fan
By Judy Bass,9 days ago
Taylor Sheridan is like no one else. He rules his lane. With shows like Yellowstone, Landman, and The Madison, he has crafted or overseen characters and plotlines that keep million of viewers riveted. His portfolio is a true juggernaut that few TV-based creators have ever matched or surpassed. However, Sheridan is also an able actor. Just ask Lioness actor Thad Luckinbill. He sounds like a gushy fanboy when he praises Taylor Sheridan. The Yellowstone mastermind merits that praise across the board, too.