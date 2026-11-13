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Mom Who Fell Asleep in Truck That Killed 2 at Youth Soccer Game Won't Face Criminal Charges
By Jalyn Smoot,8 days ago
A woman who drove through a Kansas youth soccer game and killed two people, including a 6-year-old boy, won't be criminally charged, officials said Thursday. The Oct. 17 crash at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita killed the boy and a 35-year-old man, and injured 10 others after the vehicle accelerated through the soccer field around 3:30 PM.
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