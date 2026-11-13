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'BoJack Horseman’ and ‘TripTank’ Animator Dies at 48 Following Sudden Illness
By Craig Garrett,8 days ago
Michael John Roberts, the animator behind fan-favorite animated series like BoJack Horseman and TripTank, has passed away. The beloved animator's Nov. 11 death was announced by his family, including his wife, Gossip Girl actress Bree Williamson. In the announcement, his family explained that Roberts' glioblastoma diagnosis "came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short." They added that the 48-year-old died peacefully at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.
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