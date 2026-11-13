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Death Metal Guitarist Plays World of Warcraft During Live Show
By Jalyn Smoot,7 days ago
There has always been a strong link between the gaming community and rock enthusiasts. In the 2000s, PlayStation and Xbox game soundtracks often featured rock heavily. Guitar Hero, the popular video game series where gamers play rock ballads virtually, also gained immense popularity in the 2000s, helping to establish a generation of gamers with a penchant for rock music.