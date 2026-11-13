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Rock Drummer Says Precancer Diagnosis Finally Made Him Quit Smoking
By Craig Garrett,7 days ago
A veteran rock drummer got candid about how a precancer diagnosis got him to stop smoking, a habit he admitted he thought he'd enjoy until "the day I die." Blink-182 drummer and reality TV personality Travis Barker revealed the health scare on the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast in a conversation between the artists about sobriety. During the Nov. 11 interview, Barker admitted he only kicked smoking weed due to a health scare.
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