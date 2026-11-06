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Kellie Pickler Ends Property Battle With Late Husband’s Parents in Confidential Deal
By Jalyn Smoot,8 days ago
Former "American Idol" contestant Kellie Pickler has ended a years-long legal dispute with her parents-in-law. Pickler, who finished sixth on "American Idol" Season 5, has reached a confidential settlement with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs. The parties reached an agreement Nov. 3, according to court documents obtained...
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