undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Family Members of Passengers Who Died in Tragic Learjet Crash Release Heartbreaking Joint Statement
By Judy Bass,8 days ago
You have probably seen shocking video of the final moments of a Learjet 60 as it plunged upright into the ground in Florida on Sunday, November 1. All nine people onboard perished. While the investigation into the catastrophic end of the flight goes on, the loved ones of those who died are mourning their tragic loss. Actually, they are clearly devastated beyond words. To commemorate the passengers whose lives were cut short, their families issued a joint statement about them on social media.
2