undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Super Bowl Champ Shuts Down Notion That He Endorsed Turning Point USA During Recent Event
By Frederick Ennette,7 days ago
Rob Gronkowski is breaking his silence about a recent viral video that he was featured in. In it, he appeared to be endorsing the nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA. On Election Day (November 3), Gronkowski and his longtime spouse, Camille Kostek, were seen greeting fans at a polling site in New Hampshire. The Super Bowl Champ was also seen signing autographs and posing for photos at a tent with the Turning Point USA logo.