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Country Star Reveals His Surprisingly Simple Christmas Wish After a Whirlwind Year
By Judy Bass,7 days ago
Country music superstar Riley Green had a spectacular year career-wise by anyone's metrics. He had a guest-starring stint on the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals and hit it out of the park. He is also a coach on The Voice. Green additionally dropped a new LP recently, That's Just Me. Everything has seemed to go his way big-time. Given how impressive his achievements have been and his burgeoning popularity, you might assume that Green would want some pricey items under his Christmas tree next month. However, he is keeping his holiday wishes very humble. Riley Green dished candidly about them on Today.