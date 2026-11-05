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‘Breaking Bad’ Star Divorcing Longtime Wife
By Craig Garrett,6 days ago
Breaking Bad star Dean Norris is divorcing his wife of over two decades. The 63-year-old, who played Walter White's cop brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, across the whole run of Breaking Bad, was slapped with "irreconcilable differences" by his wife in divorce proceedings filed in Riverside County, California, obtained by TMZ. Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that the couple's separation date was listed as Jan. 15 of last year.
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