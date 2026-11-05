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Florida Airport Passenger Allegedly Exposes Himself and Urinates on Mother and Young Son at Gate
By Craig Garrett,5 days ago
An allegedly tipsy plane passenger made himself very at home at a Florida airport, reportedly urinating at the gate, catching a hapless mother and her young son in the yellow splash. Videos by Wide Open Country. The incident went down at Florida's Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Nov. 3, per local...
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