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Marine Dies in Training Incident at U.S. Base in Japan; Investigation Underway
By Judy Bass,5 days ago
A Marine has died at a U.S. military base in Japan. Per Fox News Digital, "The Marine, who was identified as Lance Cpl. Devin J. Hernandez, 25, of Maryland, was with the 3rd Marine Division." There is an investigation into what happened that led to the death of Lance Cpl. Hernandez, who was a combat engineer. "His decorations included the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon." according to Stars & Stripes. It is unclear at this time whether anyone else was hurt in the incident or precisely what Lance Cpl. Hernandez' injuries were.
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