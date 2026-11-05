undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fan Ejected From Game After Hurling Ball at Female Referee
By Frederick Ennette,5 days ago
A tense moment led to a fan being ejected from Sacramento's Golden One Center. During the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers early-season matchup. Amid the matchup between the Western Conference rivals, the ball went into the baseline seats. During the dead ball, a fan noticed the ball rolling out of bounds and got out of his seat to retrieve it. Once he had the ball in his hands, he.