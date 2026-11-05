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‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Dies After Suffering Heart Aneurysm
By Craig Garrett,4 days ago
Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dude, Where's My Car? actress Kimmarie Johnson has died, reportedly after suffering a heart aneurysm. Johnson's niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ today (Nov. 5) that she suffered a "heart event" at her Los Angeles home on Oct. 27. She told the outlet that after Johnson was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, doctors diagnosed her with a "heart aneurysm condition."