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Two Students Died When Their Climbing Anchor Failed Despite Being Well Prepared
By Frederick Ennette,2 days ago
Two college students who went missing during a Mountain Hike in Colorado have died after suffering a "catastrophic failure." The victims have been identified as Colorado Mountain College Leadville students. 20-year-old Jackson Donlon and 19-year-old Kaden Matsuda. According to a report from the. Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, the two scholars...