undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pop Group Postpones Concert 30 Minutes Before Showtime, Sparking Backlash From Fans
By Matt Evans,3 days ago
Global pop group Katseye postponed a sold-out concert in Detroit just 30 minutes before the scheduled start time, leaving thousands of fans disappointed and frustrated. The Los Angeles-based girl group announced the postponement at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, just half an hour before they were due to perform at Little Caesars Arena.