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Anonymous Celebrity Admitted to Psych Ward After 278-Point Media Inquiry, Court Hears
By Craig Garrett,3 days ago
An anonymous celebrity reportedly went packing to a psych ward after the media pressured them to respond to a 278-point letter detailing alleged sexual misconduct. A 52-page High Court judgment obtained by Page Six earlier this week reveals that Independent Television News (ITN) and The Guardian sent the letter to the unnamed British celebrity back in May. The media outlet's letter reportedly sought to have the celeb address allegations that they used their fame to seek out sexual relationships with younger women.
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