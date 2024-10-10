Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wide Open Country

    Garth Brooks Accuser Claims Singer Offered Her Millions To Keep Allegations Quiet

    By Matthew Wilson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 178
    Add a Comment
    Super republican Dog
    28m ago
    Why didn't she take the millions, whole thing stinks.
    Guest
    41m ago
    I KNOW SHE REQUESTED MONEY..BUT HE SAID NO....AND HERE WE ARE‼️‼️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take on The Garth Brooks Allegations
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Garth Brooks' alleged assault case gets uglier as he outs anonymous accuser
    A.V. Club3 days ago
    Garth Brooks’ Secret Communication Methods and His Nickname Exposed
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports4 days ago
    Garth Brooks sues and publicly names rape accuser
    Page Six3 days ago
    Richard Gere, 75, can’t keep his hands off much-younger wife Alejandra Silva, 41, at Zurich Film Festival
    Page Six4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Garth Brooks Accuser Believed Country Star 'Planned to Hire Someone to Murder Her,' New Court Filing Claims
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Blake Shelton is Worried His Ex Wife Miranda Lambert Is Stealing His Friend Kelly Clarkson
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Tom Selleck’s Health Deteriorating, Can Barely Walk
    TVShowsAce1 day ago
    James Carville ‘Scared To Death’ About Election Day: Kamala Harris Needs To Get ‘Aggressive’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"
    Wide Open Country4 hours ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Garth Brooks Song Pulled From TV Special Out of ‘an Abundance of Caution’ After Assault Allegations
    Parade3 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Claims Jay-Z Allegedly Hid From 2Pac In A Vegas Hotel Room
    hotnewhiphop.com6 hours ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Reveals In Newly-Released Posthumous Memoir That She Took 80 Pills A Day
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Why Waylon Jennings Apparently Wasn't A Big Fan Of Garth Brooks
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Report: Garth Brooks Accuser to Judge: Seal Documents Containing My Legal Name
    Taste of Country1 day ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Justin Bieber reportedly ‘completely disgusted’ following Diddy allegations
    Page Six2 days ago
    Reba McEntire Opens Up About Getting Married Again & ‘Love of My Life’ Rex Linn
    tvinsider.com2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Funeral Home Allegedly Sent Grandmother's Body To Wrong Country To Rot
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Garth Brooks files counter lawsuit, alleging extortion and defamation from former employee
    midmichigannow.com2 days ago
    Garth Brooks Accuser Asks Court To Sanction The Country Singer For Publicly Revealing Her Identity: “Appalling And Malicious Behavior”
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Family Says Late Couple Who Shared Names With Hurricanes Helene And Milton Would Be Mortified
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Julia Roberts 'Raging All Over Again' Over Fresh Revelations About Her Relationship With Actor Brother Eric In His Tell-All Memoir
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley's Book Reveals Shocking Fact About Michael Jackson
    Wide Open Country3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy