Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wide Open Country

    How Taylor Swift Helped One ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Quit Show After Winning Golden Ticket

    By Judy Bass,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Carrie Underwood's Son Had Unexpected Reaction To Mom Joining 'American Idol'
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Turns Out Simon Cowell Sucks At Singing After Years Of Criticizing Other People's Singing Voice
    Wide Open Country5 hours ago
    'The Voice' Fans Think They Already Found Season 26's Winner
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Terrifying Video Show Cruise Ship Getting Rocked By Hurricane Milton
    Wide Open Country4 hours ago
    Reba McEntire Reveals Who Really Runs The Show On 'The Voice' In Hilarious Confrontation With Fellow Coach
    Wide Open Country5 hours ago
    Chris Stapleton Reveals What It's Like to Speak With Dolly Parton
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Bodybuilder Collapses In Gym Showers But Wasn't Found For Almost A Day
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Dad Hires Bodyguard For Daughter As She Enters Freshman Year At New York Campus — Here's Why
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Is Popular MTV Show 'Catfish' On Its Last Legs? Longtime Host Just Quit
    Wide Open Country6 hours ago
    2-Time Cancer Survivor Becomes Nurse At Same Hospital He Was A Patient
    Wide Open Country5 hours ago
    Richard Simmons Buried in Workout Outfit Under His Clothes
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Reveals In Newly-Released Posthumous Memoir That She Took 80 Pills A Day
    Wide Open Country22 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jelly Roll Announces Tracklist for New Album & I Don't Love It
    Wide Open Eats4 hours ago
    Man Disguises Himself As Nurse And Tries To Kill Mother's Partner In Foiled Inheritance Plot
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    This Singer Reveals How She Was Told She's 'Not Country Enough
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    YouTuber Totals $200K McLaren Sports Car During Livestream
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Parents Make Secret Pact To Split When Daughter Turns 16
    Wide Open Eats2 days ago
    Photo From Space Shows Just How Much Of A Monster Hurricane Milton Is
    Wide Open Country8 hours ago
    Wife With No Flying Experience Forced To Land Plane After Husband Has Heart Attack Mid-Flight
    Wide Open Country6 hours ago
    Florida Resident's Passionate Viral Vent About Hurricane Milton Situation Met With Short-Sighted Hate
    Wide Open Country3 hours ago
    Nell Smith, Flaming Lips Collaborator, Dies At 17 In Tragic Car Wreck
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Destructive Force
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    An Astronaut Once Almost Drowned In Space — Here's His Terrifying Recollection
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    Musician Johnny Neel, Who Played With The Dickey Betts Band And The Allman Brothers Band, Dies At 70
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy