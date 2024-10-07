Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wide Open Country

    Lisa Marie Presley Would Get Drunk And Cry While Listening To Elvis Music, According To Daughter

    By Matthew Wilson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Tonya Day
    1d ago
    Wow is all I can say can’t wait to read it
    non negotiable
    1d ago
    Elvis showed up at his concert 100 lbs overweight and looked like a person whose wealth consumed him, and he lost contact with reality. I was in disbelief and figured no one gave a shit about his health, but after he died, I learned he did it all by himself.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lisa Marie Presley Revealed That Her Father Elvis Made Her Teachers Nervous
    Wide Open Country13 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley's Book Claims She 'Woke Up' to Mom Priscilla Presley's Boyfriend Molesting Her at Age 10
    People6 hours ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Keeping Her Son’s Body At Home For Two Months After His Death, And Said She Felt “Fortunate” To Still Be Able To “Parent Him”
    buzzfeednews.com8 hours ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times1 day ago
    Lisa Marie Presley showed tattoo artist dead son Benjamin's body to get matching ink 'exactly right'
    The Mirror US19 hours ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Taylor Swift ‘Looks Ridiculous’ In Minidress And Platforms At Football Game
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com6 days ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Kamala Harris' jaw drops as The View hosts show her SNL skit
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Country singer’s cancer has spread to lungs: ‘Odds have definitely shifted’
    The Staten Island Advance26 days ago
    Farrah Fawcett Passed Away In Ryan O'Neal's Arms, According To Close Friend.
    Wide Open Country7 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Whitney Houston’s Mom Dies the Morning After Jennifer Hudson’s Emotional Tribute to Her Daughter
    American Songwriter2 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She’ll Leave the Country If Trump Wins: ‘How Can You Be Safe?’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify7 days ago
    Blake Shelton is Worried His Ex Wife Miranda Lambert Is Stealing His Friend Kelly Clarkson
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Lisa Marie Presley had son Benjamin's body in her house for 2 months after he died
    Fox News1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Diddy’s Twins D’Lila & Jessie Are Allegedly Trying to Move on by Changing Their Living Situation
    SheKnows14 days ago
    Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood, 94, 'Already Has a New Girlfriend' — Just 78 Days After His Ex Christina Sandera, 61, Dropped Dead of Heart Attack
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Fact Check: Hank Williams Jr. Said He 'Wouldn't Be Caught Dead' with Garth Brooks on Stage?
    Snopes2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy