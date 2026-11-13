Wickliffe is buzzing with lab and R&D work right now, especially in specialty chemicals. If you’re into hands-on science or leading big tech projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation Location: Wickliffe, OH (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time | Monday–Friday, day shift

| Monday–Friday, day shift Salary: Not listed

Support lubricant additive innovation by running tests from sample prep through data reporting. Great fit if you like working with lab equipment, following ASTM/ISO methods, and turning careful lab work into real product decisions.

Employer: The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation Location: Wickliffe, OH (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time | 1st shift | Travel as needed to NA manufacturing sites

| 1st shift | Travel as needed to NA manufacturing sites Salary: Competitive (plus bonus eligible, per posting)

Blend analytical chemistry with data science to build real-time process monitoring tools for manufacturing. Ideal if you have chemometrics experience and want to work across labs, plants, and data teams to improve quality and speed up decisions.

Employer: The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation Location: Greater Cleveland / Wickliffe, OH (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time | Up to 25% travel

| Up to Salary: Competitive (plus bonus eligible, per posting)

Lead strategic R&D for next‑gen refrigeration compressor lubricants, from early research through commercialization. Best for a seasoned PhD/MS/BS chemist with deep refrigeration lubricant experience who wants to own projects and guide product strategy.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.