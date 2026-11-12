🏭 Wickliffe, OH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wickliffe’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re an engineer or just want steady warehouse work. Here are several local roles worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a leading BMC/SMC manufacturer)

Michael Page (recruiting for a leading BMC/SMC manufacturer) Location: Wickliffe, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $150,000 + bonus

Lead process optimization for high-volume sheet molding compound production in a fast-paced, automated plant. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering, enjoy Lean/Six Sigma work, and want strong perks like 4 weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Wickliffe, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and support a team of engineers while improving foundry processes, equipment reliability, and quality systems. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 5+ years in manufacturing, and like leading audits, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Online Liquidation Auction

Location: Wickliffe, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role picking orders, preparing customer pickups, and moving inventory (must be able to lift 70+ lbs). Monday–Friday 10am–6pm and Saturdays 9am–1pm, with solid benefits like 401(k) with automatic 3%, health/dental/vision after 60 days, and employee discounts.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open and fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.