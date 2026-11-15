Wichita’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local shops. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across the city, from entry level to management.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Wichita – Maize Rd

Wichita – Maize Rd Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock after truck deliveries. Good fit if you like creative projects, don’t mind being on your feet, and want a flexible, short-term retail job.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS (airport)

Wichita, KS (airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support travelers at the airport with check-in, boarding, directions, and wheelchair help. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced setting and talking with people all day.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5991

Location: 3137 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67207

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives

Run the front registers, greet customers, and help with questions. Comes with Walmart benefits, discounts, and access to Live Better U education programs.

Employer: SSA Group (at the Zoo)

(at the Zoo) Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front gate team at the zoo: tickets, memberships, guest questions, and group check-ins. Good step up if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want light leadership duties.

Employer: Petco

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-service grooming for dogs (and some other pets), from baths to haircuts. Includes benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts, plus all tools and equipment provided.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy value-fashion store: supervise staff, manage inventory, and support daily operations. A solid move if you have 2–4+ years retail leadership and want room to grow.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, customer experience, and shrink control. Best for experienced managers with 3–5 years as a Store Manager or similar who want full ownership of results.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the showroom stocked, clean, and well-displayed, plus help customers find items. Includes PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and growth opportunities; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 327 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline pizza shop role taking orders, helping customers, and supporting the store team. Good entry-level job if you want flexible hours and fast-paced work.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 7130 W Maple St, Suite 150, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar customer service role at a different location—answer phones, take orders, and help guests in-store.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Wichita, KS (airport)

Wichita, KS (airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide travelers through check-in and boarding, offer wheelchair support, and answer basic travel questions. Ideal if you like helping people feel calm and informed while they travel.

Employer: Bachus & Son (local materials/supply house)

(local materials/supply house) Location: Downtown Wichita, KS 67202

Type: Full-time + some overtime

Pay: From $17.00/hour + benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k))

Mix of heavy outdoor labor and customer service: help customers find materials, cut metal on saws, load/unload with a forklift, and keep the yard organized. Very physical role with lifting 50 lbs repeatedly and working in all weather.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Part-time, seasonal (Oct 2026–Jan 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers pick the right Anker home theater gear, demo products, and hit sales goals. Comes with employee discount and is a good way to get experience with consumer tech.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as the LinkedIn posting: stocking, displays, price changes, and occasional cashier/delivery work. Strong benefits and a clear path to grow inside the company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wichita roles like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.