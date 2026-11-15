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Wichita
🛒 Wichita KS Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
5 days ago
Wichita’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local shops. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across the city, from entry level to management.
Retail – Seasonal Team Member (Michaels)
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Wichita – Maize Rd
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers find craft supplies, run the register, and restock after truck deliveries. Good fit if you like creative projects, don’t mind being on your feet, and want a flexible, short-term retail job.
Airport Passenger Services Assistant (RG&T Solutions)
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Wichita, KS (airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support travelers at the airport with check-in, boarding, directions, and wheelchair help. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced setting and talking with people all day.
Checkout Team Associate (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5991
- Location: 3137 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67207
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums & incentives
Run the front registers, greet customers, and help with questions. Comes with Walmart benefits, discounts, and access to Live Better U education programs.
Guest Experience Lead – Zoo Front Gate (SSA Group)
- Employer: SSA Group (at the Zoo)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front gate team at the zoo: tickets, memberships, guest questions, and group check-ins. Good step up if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want light leadership duties.
Groomer / Pet Stylist (Petco)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide full-service grooming for dogs (and some other pets), from baths to haircuts. Includes benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts, plus all tools and equipment provided.
Assistant Store Manager (Citi Trends)
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy value-fashion store: supervise staff, manage inventory, and support daily operations. A solid move if you have 2–4+ years retail leadership and want room to grow.
Store Manager (Citi Trends)
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, customer experience, and shrink control. Best for experienced managers with 3–5 years as a Store Manager or similar who want full ownership of results.
Merchandising Specialist (O’Reilly Auto Parts – LinkedIn)
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the showroom stocked, clean, and well-displayed, plus help customers find items. Includes PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and growth opportunities; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.
Customer Service Rep – 327 N Hillside St (Domino’s)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 327 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline pizza shop role taking orders, helping customers, and supporting the store team. Good entry-level job if you want flexible hours and fast-paced work.
Customer Service Rep – 7130 W Maple St, Suite 150 (Domino’s)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 7130 W Maple St, Suite 150, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar customer service role at a different location—answer phones, take orders, and help guests in-store.
Airport Passenger Services Assistant (Boulder Connect)
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Wichita, KS (airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Guide travelers through check-in and boarding, offer wheelchair support, and answer basic travel questions. Ideal if you like helping people feel calm and informed while they travel.
Laborer / Sales / Customer Service / Yard Attendant (Bachus & Son)
- Employer: Bachus & Son (local materials/supply house)
- Location: Downtown Wichita, KS 67202
- Type: Full-time + some overtime
- Pay: From $17.00/hour + benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k))
Mix of heavy outdoor labor and customer service: help customers find materials, cut metal on saws, load/unload with a forklift, and keep the yard organized. Very physical role with lifting 50 lbs repeatedly and working in all weather.
Retail Sales Specialist – Anker Home Theater (Seasonal, Best Buy)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (Oct 2026–Jan 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers pick the right Anker home theater gear, demo products, and hit sales goals. Comes with employee discount and is a good way to get experience with consumer tech.
Merchandising Specialist (O’Reilly Auto Parts – Indeed)
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same core role as the LinkedIn posting: stocking, displays, price changes, and occasional cashier/delivery work. Strong benefits and a clear path to grow inside the company.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wichita roles like these can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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