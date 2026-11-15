Wichita’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re numbers-minded and like steady work, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Robert Half (hiring for a manufacturing company)

Robert Half (hiring for a manufacturing company) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full accounting and finance function for a manufacturing organization and manage a team of five. This one is ideal if you’re a CPA with 10+ years of experience and want to own reporting, audits, and controls in a fast-paced plant environment.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support auto dealerships by reviewing deal files and making sure every contract and document is correct so sales can be funded on time. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with sales and lenders, and have (or want) automotive finance experience.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to an F&I back-office role: you’ll verify contracts, track missing items, and keep funding moving smoothly for vehicle sales. Good for someone organized who enjoys fast-paced retail and handling sensitive financial documents.

Employer: POET

Location: Wichita, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with grain teams to process settlements, issue accurate payments, and reconcile general ledger and bank accounts. This is a nice step if you have 1+ year of accounting experience or an accounting degree and want strong benefits and growth in the renewable energy space.

Employer: Flint Hills Resources (Koch company)

Location: Wichita, KS (corporate HQ)

(corporate HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support inventory accounting, billing, reconciliations, and reporting while helping automate and improve processes. Good match if you like Excel, data, and problem-solving and want to work on analytics and process improvement, not just routine entries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Wichita finance roles tend to move fast and new ones pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.