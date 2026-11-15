Wichita has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from campus traditions to heavy industry and healthcare. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement (WSUFAE)

WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement (WSUFAE) Location: Wichita, KS (Wichita State University)

(Wichita State University) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead big Wichita State traditions like 35 Under 35, reunions, watch parties, and the Shocker Pride tailgate while building long-term alumni and student connections. Great fit if you love event strategy, volunteer management, and relationship-building and have a bachelor’s degree plus 3+ years in events, alumni relations, or similar work.

Employer: Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC

Location: Wichita, KS (with ~25% travel)

(with ~25% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading $1M–$100M+ industrial capital projects in fertilizer and methanol facilities from concept through startup. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of capital project experience in industrial/energy/chemical settings who wants hybrid work, complex projects, and a centralized project management team.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 1812 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based pay + benefits)

Run an outpatient dialysis clinic as the front-line operations leader, overseeing staff, budget, quality goals, and patient experience. Health care background helps but isn’t required; you’ll need at least 1 year of management experience, strong people skills, and comfort owning both clinical operations and financial performance.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 327 N Hillside, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store leadership role where you run the shop end-to-end: staffing, training, inventory, cash handling, customer service, and deliveries as needed. Good match if you’re comfortable leading by example on the floor, coaching new team members, and keeping a busy location running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or future openings. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.