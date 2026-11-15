Wichita’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, travel stops, and theaters are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s)

Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, tipped (tip credit minimum wage + tips)

Why it’s appealing: Family-owned group with 50+ years in the business, strong “good neighbor” community vibe, and a focus on learning business, leadership, and hospitality while you serve guests in a fun, upbeat setting.

Employer: Axiom Healthcare Services

Location: Wichita, KS 67209

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Work 12-hour shifts with every other weekend off, helping prepare and serve meals to residents in an assisted living community. Competitive benefits, DailyPay, and a mission-driven, inclusive workplace.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Lead the fresh kitchen at a busy travel stop—overseeing food safety, inventory, and a small team. Offers tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, and profit-sharing. (Also listed on Indeed here).

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Step into restaurant leadership at a high-volume location (over $1M/year). You’ll help run operations, manage staff, and drive sales, with flexible scheduling, tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, quarterly bonus, and profit-sharing. (Also listed on Indeed here).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 327 N Hillside, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Run the whole store—staff, inventory, orders, and deliveries. Hands-on role where you lead by example, coach new team members, and keep operations smooth in a busy pizza shop.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 7130 W Maple St, Suite 150, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Similar full-store leadership role at a different location—perfect if you want multi-unit experience or prefer the west side. You’ll manage everything from staffing and training to customer service and delivery.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 10231 W 21st N, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Another chance to lead your own store, with a focus on operations, team coaching, and guest satisfaction. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and clear performance goals.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Cook made-from-scratch “Legendary Food” in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Offers weekly pay, competitive wages, flexible schedules, cross-training, and growth opportunities, plus access to a health and wellness benefits package.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time, $14/hour (days/nights/weekends)

(days/nights/weekends) Why it’s appealing: Work in a movie theater with FREE MOVIES as a perk. Shifts can include box office, concessions, or usher duties, with a focus on guest service, clean auditoriums, and safe, fun showtimes.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Wichita hospitality jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.