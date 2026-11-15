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Wichita
🏥 Wichita KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $380K+
4 days ago
Wichita’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from travel contracts to remote therapy and high-level pharma roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.
Travel Postpartum RN – $2,171/week (13 weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call)
- Pay: $2,171 per week
13-week postpartum contract using Cerner OneChart. Good fit if you like nights, steady hours, and strong travel-agency support.
Travel Postpartum RN – $2,171/week (12 weeks, 2027 start)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights)
- Pay: $2,171 per week
12-week postpartum assignment starting 01/03/2027. Same pay and night shift setup, shorter commitment if you’re planning ahead.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,147/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, every other weekend, no call)
- Pay: $2,147 per week
13-week PT contract in a Cerner OneChart setting. Great if you want strong weekly pay and predictable day shifts.
Order Entry Pharmacy Technician (Evenings/Weekends)
- Employer: AuBurn Pharmacy (Long Term Care)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
Closed-door LTC pharmacy role focused on prescription data entry, refills, and phone triage. Offers competitive pay, PTO, insurance, and 401(k) match; KS tech license and national certification required.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – $70K–$90K
- Employer: Aluma Care
- Location: Wichita, KS (in-clinic)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$90,000/year + bonuses
Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for kids, supervise RBTs, and work with families. Flexible schedule, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.
X-Ray Technologist – Weekend Role
- Employer: American Family Care
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
Weekend urgent care x-ray position with a mix of imaging, basic clinical help, and front-desk support. Offers PTO, health, dental, retirement benefits, and a small-clinic feel.
Field Medical Director – Breast & Gyn Cancers (Non-MD) – $176K–$294K
- Employer: Pfizer
- Location: Remote / Field-based – listed for Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $176,600–$294,300/year + bonus + equity eligibility
High-level oncology field medical role for PharmD/PhD/DNP-level professionals. Heavy travel (50–75%), scientific leadership, KOL engagement, and support for clinical trials.
Field Medical Director – Breast & Gyn Cancers (MD) – $230K–$384K
- Employer: Pfizer
- Location: Remote / Field-based – listed for Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $230,900–$384,800/year + bonus + equity eligibility
Similar oncology field medical role, but for physicians (MD or equivalent). Lead strategy, support research sites, and represent Pfizer at meetings and congresses.
Registered Nurse – Long Term Care (Days)
- Employer: Ascension Living – Via Christi Village McLean
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Days
Provide direct nursing care to skilled nursing residents with a stable day schedule. Ascension offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and strong career development.
Workplace Mental Health Consultant – $85K–$95K
- Employer: Spring Health
- Location: On-site in Wichita, KS (Mon–Thu) + remote Fridays
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year
Onsite EAP counselor role doing brief counseling, management consults, trainings, and critical incident response. Great for independently licensed clinicians wanting steady hours and corporate EAP work.
Traveling Phlebotomist (Patient Service Floater)
- Employer: PathGroup
- Location: Wichita, KS (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
Travel between client sites doing blood draws and specimen processing. Good match if you like variety, patient interaction, and don’t mind being on the road.
Travel RN Med/Surg – $2,411/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call)
- Pay: $2,411 per week
13-week Med/Surg contract with night shifts and Cerner OneChart. Strong weekly pay for RNs comfortable with busy acute floors.
Optometric Technician – $15.75–$20/hr
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.75–$20/hour
Support kids’ eye exams, pre-testing, scribing, and frame selection in a pediatric-focused clinic. Includes monthly bonus potential, PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k).
Dental Sterilization Technician – $16–$19/hr
- Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$19/hour
Keep instruments and operatories sterile and support front/back office flow in a kids’ dental/vision practice. Offers bonuses, PTO, and full benefits.
Licensed Clinical Therapist (Telehealth, KS)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
Provide online therapy within your license scope (LMFT, LPC, LCPC, LCMFT, LSCSW). You set availability and handle documentation; great side gig for Kansas clinicians.
Psychotherapist (Telehealth, KS)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
Very similar telehealth role focused on psychotherapy for Kansas-licensed providers. Flexible hours and fully remote.
Mental Health Therapist (Telehealth, KS)
- Employer: Crewlia
- Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contract
Another listing for the same style of remote therapy work with Crewlia, open to independently licensed Kansas clinicians.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,056–$2,225/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Travel (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)
- Pay: $2,056–$2,225 per week
13-week hospital MRI contract (ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT required). Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and potential to extend.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,814/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights)
- Pay: $2,814 per week
High-paying MRI travel role on night shifts for 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026. Backed by a large national staffing partner.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,058/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights)
- Pay: $2,058 per week
13-week RRT contract with flexible day/night shifts starting 12/14/2026. Good for RTs wanting strong pay and big-system experience.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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