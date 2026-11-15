Wichita’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from travel contracts to remote therapy and high-level pharma roles. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call) Pay: $2,171 per week

13-week postpartum contract using Cerner OneChart. Good fit if you like nights, steady hours, and strong travel-agency support.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights) Pay: $2,171 per week

12-week postpartum assignment starting 01/03/2027. Same pay and night shift setup, shorter commitment if you’re planning ahead.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, every other weekend, no call)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr days, every other weekend, no call) Pay: $2,147 per week

13-week PT contract in a Cerner OneChart setting. Great if you want strong weekly pay and predictable day shifts.

Employer: AuBurn Pharmacy (Long Term Care)

(Long Term Care) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Closed-door LTC pharmacy role focused on prescription data entry, refills, and phone triage. Offers competitive pay, PTO, insurance, and 401(k) match; KS tech license and national certification required.

Employer: Aluma Care

Location: Wichita, KS (in-clinic)

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$90,000/year + bonuses

Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for kids, supervise RBTs, and work with families. Flexible schedule, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Weekend urgent care x-ray position with a mix of imaging, basic clinical help, and front-desk support. Offers PTO, health, dental, retirement benefits, and a small-clinic feel.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: Remote / Field-based – listed for Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $176,600–$294,300/year + bonus + equity eligibility

High-level oncology field medical role for PharmD/PhD/DNP-level professionals. Heavy travel (50–75%), scientific leadership, KOL engagement, and support for clinical trials.

Employer: Pfizer

Location: Remote / Field-based – listed for Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $230,900–$384,800/year + bonus + equity eligibility

Similar oncology field medical role, but for physicians (MD or equivalent). Lead strategy, support research sites, and represent Pfizer at meetings and congresses.

Employer: Ascension Living – Via Christi Village McLean

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Days

Provide direct nursing care to skilled nursing residents with a stable day schedule. Ascension offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition support, and strong career development.

Employer: Spring Health

Location: On-site in Wichita, KS (Mon–Thu) + remote Fridays

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year

Onsite EAP counselor role doing brief counseling, management consults, trainings, and critical incident response. Great for independently licensed clinicians wanting steady hours and corporate EAP work.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Wichita, KS (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Travel between client sites doing blood draws and specimen processing. Good match if you like variety, patient interaction, and don’t mind being on the road.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, every other weekend, no call) Pay: $2,411 per week

13-week Med/Surg contract with night shifts and Cerner OneChart. Strong weekly pay for RNs comfortable with busy acute floors.

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75–$20/hour

Support kids’ eye exams, pre-testing, scribing, and frame selection in a pediatric-focused clinic. Includes monthly bonus potential, PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k).

Employer: Hero Practice Services – Adventure Dental & Vision

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour

Keep instruments and operatories sterile and support front/back office flow in a kids’ dental/vision practice. Offers bonuses, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Provide online therapy within your license scope (LMFT, LPC, LCPC, LCMFT, LSCSW). You set availability and handle documentation; great side gig for Kansas clinicians.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Very similar telehealth role focused on psychotherapy for Kansas-licensed providers. Flexible hours and fully remote.

Employer: Crewlia

Location: Remote – Kansas-licensed

Type: Part-time, 1099 contract

Another listing for the same style of remote therapy work with Crewlia, open to independently licensed Kansas clinicians.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Pay: $2,056–$2,225 per week

13-week hospital MRI contract (ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT required). Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and potential to extend.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights) Pay: $2,814 per week

High-paying MRI travel role on night shifts for 13 weeks starting 12/07/2026. Backed by a large national staffing partner.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions HCA

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel (36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr days/nights) Pay: $2,058 per week

13-week RRT contract with flexible day/night shifts starting 12/14/2026. Good for RTs wanting strong pay and big-system experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.