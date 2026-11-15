Wichita’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from housing to media to healthcare products. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Audacy, Inc.

Audacy, Inc. Location: Wichita, KS (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + commission; full benefits)

Sell radio, events, and digital marketing campaigns to local businesses. This one is ideal if you have 2+ years of sales experience, love prospecting and cold calling, and want a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Location: Brookwood Apartments, 1770 S Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$19/hour + up to $100 commission per rental

Front-desk meets sales: greet prospects, show apartments, and handle leases. Great fit if you’re people-focused and organized, with perks like low-cost Blue Cross medical, dental and life at no cost, 401(k) match, 20% off rent, and steady weekday hours plus two Saturdays a month.

Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.

Location: Wichita, KS territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based (no base listed)

Manage a Wichita-area territory, selling dental products and technology to practices. Best for experienced B2B reps who like consultative selling and relationship-building, with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, 120 hours PTO to start, paid parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.