Wichita has a nice mix of office roles right now, from faith-based nonprofits to healthcare and towing. Most of these are front-desk or support jobs where people skills really matter.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a high-level support role for senior leaders—heavy calendar management, travel planning, and handling confidential info. Good fit if you’ve got 3+ years of admin or executive support and are strong with Microsoft Office.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Clerical support for a local FCA field office with a strong ministry and faith-based focus. You’ll handle scheduling, calls, mail, and help with donor events and banquets, while also providing spiritual leadership in line with FCA’s beliefs.

Employer: GraceMed Health Clinic

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in a medical/dental clinic, greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, and keeping the waiting area organized. Great if you have customer service experience, like a busy environment, and are comfortable with computers; Spanish bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Omega Management Group

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with health, vision, dental, 401(k) (exact pay not listed)

Corporate office role mixing reception, clerical work, and basic accounting. You’ll run the front desk, handle mail and packages, support reports and presentations, and assist the executive assistant and accounting teams.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care – Meridian Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

You’ll greet visitors, support the business office, help with filing, and assist recruiting at a senior living/rehab center. Comes with a long list of potential perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and “Tutera University” for growth.

Employer: DAVES TOWING

Location: Wichita, KS (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $38,000 – $45,000/year

Office role at a towing company where you’re the first point of contact—phones, visitors, data entry, filing, and light bookkeeping. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable with Google Workspace / Microsoft Office, and like a flexible schedule.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (no weekends)

Salary: $17 – $21/hour

Busy front-desk role in home care and hospice—high call volume, greeting visitors, and general office support. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, continuing education, and a weekday schedule if you like steady hours and a people-focused job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.