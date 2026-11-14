Wichita’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for recruiters who like fast-paced, growth-focused teams. If you’re good at finding talent and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Molex / Koch Recruiting

Molex / Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for high-impact roles in engineering, strategy, commercial business development, and leadership for Molex’s Optical Connectivity Group. You’ll partner closely with hiring leaders, build talent pipelines, and use market data and sourcing tools to fill complex, global roles.

Employer: Aerotek

Location: Wichita, Kansas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$45,000 base after training, $55,000 base after 1 year + weekly commission (projected earnings up to $102,000 by Year 3)

Recruit for roles in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, and more while growing into a sales-focused career path. This is a good fit if you like a clear pay structure, commission, bonuses, and promotion from within.

Employer: IdeaTek

Location: Hybrid – Buhler, KS / Wichita, KS / Remote (travel as needed)

(travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay + quarterly bonus potential)

Own end-to-end recruiting and also help shape culture, retention, and HR programs at a fast-growing telecom company. Great if you want a strategic HR role with hybrid work, community focus, and perks like 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and free or reimbursed internet.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.