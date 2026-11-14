Wichita has some solid transportation roles open right now, from local delivery to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road and home regularly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Wichita, KS (must live within 100 miles)

(must live within 100 miles) Type: Full-time company driver

company driver Pay: $1,330–$1,620 weekly average , with at least $1,000/week guaranteed for your first 180 days

, with at least for your first 180 days Bonus: $7,500 sign-on for experienced drivers, $5,000 for inexperienced

Haul home improvement supplies in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch and 95% drop-and-hook freight. Weekly home time, mileage plus hourly pay, strong benefits, and tuition help if you still need CDL training.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers, handle returns, and keep the vehicle in good shape. Good fit if you like a mix of driving and light in-store work, with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and health benefits starting day one.

Employer: Ascension Living

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Transport PACE participants between the center, their homes, and appointments, helping them safely in and out of the vehicle. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, and tuition support, and is ideal if you want a driving job that also has a strong care and service focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby or on other shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.