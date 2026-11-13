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🚔 Wichita public safety jobs: multiple security roles hiring now
Wichita has a steady stream of security and safety jobs right now, from tech-focused roles to classic patrol work. If you’re looking to protect people and property, these openings are worth a look.
Security Technology Analyst
- Employer: Koch
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about physical security technology—video surveillance, access control, alarms, and analytics. You’ll assess risks, design camera and security layouts, lead projects from design to rollout, and work closely with security, IT, and operations teams.
Security Officer – Armed Driving Role Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Armed patrol position at an aviation/defense site, mixing vehicle and foot patrols. You’ll monitor restricted areas, verify credentials, respond to incidents, and write reports, with steady overnight shifts and access to training, benefits, and extra shifts.
Unarmed Security Officer – Full Time
- Employer: Prosegur
- Location: Wichita, KS, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Unarmed role focused on patrol, safety checks, and customer service. You’ll help keep sites safe for customers and staff, follow post instructions, use basic computer skills, and work both indoors and outdoors as part of a global security company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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