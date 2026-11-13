Wichita has a steady stream of security and safety jobs right now, from tech-focused roles to classic patrol work. If you’re looking to protect people and property, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Koch

Koch Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about physical security technology—video surveillance, access control, alarms, and analytics. You’ll assess risks, design camera and security layouts, lead projects from design to rollout, and work closely with security, IT, and operations teams.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Armed patrol position at an aviation/defense site, mixing vehicle and foot patrols. You’ll monitor restricted areas, verify credentials, respond to incidents, and write reports, with steady overnight shifts and access to training, benefits, and extra shifts.

Employer: Prosegur

Prosegur Location: Wichita, KS, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Unarmed role focused on patrol, safety checks, and customer service. You’ll help keep sites safe for customers and staff, follow post instructions, use basic computer skills, and work both indoors and outdoors as part of a global security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.