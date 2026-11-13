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Wichita
⚖️ Wichita, KS Legal & Compliance Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
10 days ago
Wichita’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with openings that mix risk, regulation, and real responsibility. If you like rules, details, and keeping things on track, these are worth a look.
Claim Examiner – Workers’ Comp (Remote)
- Employer: Crawford & Company
- Location: Wichita, KS (role listed as REMOTE)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role handles advanced, large-loss, and complex workers’ comp claims. You’ll review coverage, set reserves, work with defense attorneys, and even mentor newer team members, all with strong benefits and growth-focused training.
Supervisory Control Specialist
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 300 S Main St., Wichita, KS (plus other listed offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the Wealth & Investment Management group, reviewing controls for higher-risk investment strategies and complex products. This is a FINRA-licensed role (Series 7, 9/10, 63) where you’ll analyze risk, shape processes, and partner closely with advisors and leadership. Posting end date: 21 Nov 2026.
Natural Gas Compliance Program Manager
- Employer: USDI (Utility Safety & Design, Inc.)
- Location: Wichita, Kansas Office / Metro Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead compliance work for natural gas pipelines, from managing records and manuals to supervising field tasks and working with regulators. Ideal if you know federal pipeline safety rules (49 CFR Parts 192 & 195) and want a mix of office and field work with solid medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), and PTO.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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