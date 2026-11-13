Wichita’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with openings that mix risk, regulation, and real responsibility. If you like rules, details, and keeping things on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Location: Wichita, KS (role listed as REMOTE )

(role listed as ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles advanced, large-loss, and complex workers’ comp claims. You’ll review coverage, set reserves, work with defense attorneys, and even mentor newer team members, all with strong benefits and growth-focused training.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 300 S Main St., Wichita, KS (plus other listed offices)

(plus other listed offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Wealth & Investment Management group, reviewing controls for higher-risk investment strategies and complex products. This is a FINRA-licensed role (Series 7, 9/10, 63) where you’ll analyze risk, shape processes, and partner closely with advisors and leadership. Posting end date: 21 Nov 2026.

Employer: USDI (Utility Safety & Design, Inc.)

Location: Wichita, Kansas Office / Metro Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead compliance work for natural gas pipelines, from managing records and manuals to supervising field tasks and working with regulators. Ideal if you know federal pipeline safety rules (49 CFR Parts 192 & 195) and want a mix of office and field work with solid medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), and PTO.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.